Rain with a slight flood risk on Tuesday!

SPLASH ALERT

Forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy, Widespread Showers | High: 44 | NE 3-8

Tonight: Cloudy, Iso. Showers | Low: 39 | ENE 5-10

In Depth:

Prepare for a wet day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, as showers are expected to persist throughout the day, with temperatures remaining in the mid-40s.

While showers will briefly taper off this evening, they will return Wednesday morning and continue into the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday (Valentine's Day) will bring drier conditions, but the respite will be short-lived, as a new round of showers and storms will move into the region Saturday through Sunday. This storm system is associated with a cold front, and some storms may reach strong levels. Once the system passes, colder air will follow, potentially transitioning the precipitation into winter weather.

Rain totals through Sunday night are expected to range from 4-6"+ in some areas, leading to flooding concerns.

Several areas are already under a Flood Watch, and additional counties may be added as conditions evolve.