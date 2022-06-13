Watch
Weather

Actions

Record Breaking Heat (06.13.22)

Posted at 5:15 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 06:20:45-04

HEAT ADVISORY Monday 11am-7pm

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny, Heat Adv. 11am-7pm | High: 98, Heat Index 109 | S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Warm| Low: 78 | S 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny, Heat Adv. 11am-7pm | High: 98, Heat Index 109 | S 5-10

In Depth:
Here comes the heat! Today, Tuesday, and Wednesday, we will have the hottest temperatures of the year thus far. Afternoon highs will flirt with 100*. However, it will feel as if we are 105-108*. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and check on your neighbors.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018