Record Breaking Heat (06.13.22)

HEAT ADVISORY Monday 11am-7pm

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Heat Adv. 11am-7pm | High: 98, Heat Index 109 | S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Warm| Low: 78 | S 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny, Heat Adv. 11am-7pm | High: 98, Heat Index 109 | S 5-10

In Depth:

Here comes the heat! Today, Tuesday, and Wednesday, we will have the hottest temperatures of the year thus far. Afternoon highs will flirt with 100*. However, it will feel as if we are 105-108*. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and check on your neighbors.

