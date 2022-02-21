Rounds of rain and storms for work-week (2-21-22)

Flooding a Concern for the Week Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Clouds Thicken, PM rain chances | High: 68 | S 10-15 Gusts 30 mph

Tonight: Area Showers, Few Storms |Low: 55|S 15-20 Gusts 35 mph

Tomorrow: Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms May Be Strong to Severe|

High: 71| S 15-25, Gusts 35 mph

Details

We are watching the work week closely for flooding concerns with rounds of rain and storms on the way. Two systems look to impact our forecast with rain Monday night- Tuesday night and again Wednesday night- Friday morning. In total we could see 4-6 inches of rain across the area. Strong storms also look possible Monday evening and during the afternoon Tuesday. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for updates to the forecast.