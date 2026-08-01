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Saturday August 1, 2026: Storm 5 Alert for the Mid-State and Southern Kentucky

Posted

Storm 5 Alert Today

Forecast:
Today: Sct'd Storms, A Few Could Be Strong to Severe | High: 86 | SW 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 69 | WSW 5-10
Sunday: Sct'd Showers w/ Below Avg. Temps | High: 79 | WSW 5-10

In Depth:
Strong to severe storms are possible today prompting a Storm 5 Alert. Areas east of I-65 have the best chance for severe storms - including a 2 out of 5 chance in the Cumberland Plateau.

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The main threats with storms will be heavy downpours that could prompt isolated flooding along with damaging wind. There is a very low end threat for an isolated tornado as well.

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If you have outdoor plans this afternoon have a backup plan ready, and make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts.

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Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.