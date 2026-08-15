Saturday August 15, 2026: Dangerous heat remains the headline this weekend

Extreme Heat Warning Dangerous Heat Continues this Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid | High: 99 | WSW 5-10

Tonight: Muggy & Clear | Low: 75 | SW 0-5

Sunday: Hot & Humid | High: 101 | WSW 5-10

In Depth:

Dangerous heat remains the headline this weekend as afternoon highs approach the century mark and heat index values soar between 105° and 110°. As a result, multiple Heat Alerts remain in effect across the NewsChannel 5 viewing area through Sunday evening.

WTVF

While temperatures will continue to run well above average over the next several days, we are not expecting any record highs to be broken.

WTVF

Even so, the combination of heat and humidity will create dangerously high "feels like" temperatures. If you're spending time outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and check on vulnerable family members, neighbors, and pets.