Saturday January 17, 2025: Cold weekend with a chance or two for flurries

Chilly Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/ a 10% Chc. for a Sprinkle or Flurry | High: 41 | NW 5-15
Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear & Cold | Low: 21 | NW 3-8

Sunday: Partly Cloudy w/ Below Avg. Temps | High: 34 | WSW 5-10

In Depth:

The first of two cold fronts has moved through and temperatures for your Saturday will only make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. While much of the area will remain dry we cannot rule out a sprinkle or snow flurry this evening as front number two sweeps through the area. Highs behind that front will be even colder by Sunday.

