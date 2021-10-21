Scattered showers developing along with a few storms (10-21-21)

Scattered Showers and a Few Storms Today

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 40% Shower Ch, T-Storm Possible |High: 75|

WSW 5-15, Gusts 20 mph

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Few Showers/Storms Early East |Low: 47| NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, Much Cooler |High: 66| NW 5-10

Details:.

A cold front will move across the Mid-South today bringing scattered showers and a few storms. As the front pushes into our eastern counties this afternoon, a storm or two could be strong to severe. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out in those eastern areas. Behind the front, we'll cool to highs in the 60s tomorrow before rebounding to near 80 degrees by Sunday.