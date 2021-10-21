Watch
Weather

Actions

Scattered showers developing along with a few storms (10-21-21)

items.[0].videoTitle
Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Posted at 4:52 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 06:44:16-04

Scattered Showers and a Few Storms Today

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 40% Shower Ch, T-Storm Possible |High: 75|
WSW 5-15, Gusts 20 mph
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Few Showers/Storms Early East |Low: 47| NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, Much Cooler |High: 66| NW 5-10

Details:.
A cold front will move across the Mid-South today bringing scattered showers and a few storms. As the front pushes into our eastern counties this afternoon, a storm or two could be strong to severe. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out in those eastern areas. Behind the front, we'll cool to highs in the 60s tomorrow before rebounding to near 80 degrees by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018