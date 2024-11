Mild Temperatures with Scattered Showers

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms |High: 79| S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers, Few Storms |Low: 64| E-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat, Showers, Few Storms |High: 74| NE 5-10

In Depth:

A cool front will keep rain chances in our forecast through tomorrow

morning. An isolated storm or two can't be ruled out. Despite the clouds

and showers, highs will be well above our average high today of 65°.