Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, A Stray Shower: 40% |90| S 6

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, A Stray Shower, Low: 70| S 5

In-Depth:

Today, isolated showers are possible in our Western Counties. It will not be a complete washout. A few showers will try to skirt closer to I-65 by afternoon.

Thursday, a frontal boundary will move into our area. Besides a few showers, the front will bring the return of some more seasonable temperatures by the weekend.