Scattered showers & storms continue today & tonight (9.21.21)

Posted at 5:34 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 06:39:00-04

Scattered Showers & Flooding Concerns Continue Today & Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Rain & Storms | High: 83| SW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Rain & Storms |Low: 60| NW 5-15
Tomorrow: Breezy & Cool, Scat Showers|High: 70|NW 10-15

Details:
More showers and thunderstorms are on the way with a strong cold front that will bring a taste of autumn for the official start of fall; that happens
at 2:21pm CDT Wednesday. A storm or two could be strong later today and early tonight. Behind this system, some spots could see morning
lows in the 40s Thursday and Friday mornings.

