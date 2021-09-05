Watch
Scattered showers today, sunshine for Labor Day

On and off rain showers expected Sunday
Posted at 5:25 AM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 06:25:43-04

Rain showers today, Sunny and Dry for Labor Day

Forecast:
Sunday: Sct'd Showers Poss. | High: 84 | SSW 2-7
Tonight: Showers Southeast | Low: 63 | N 5
Labor Day: Clearing, Sunny | High: 83 | NE 5

Details:
No one wants rain on a long holiday weekend, but thankfully the showers won't stick around long! We will have scattered showers moving through the Mid-State today with highs in the upper 70s. Showers will exit the area tonight leaving us with a wonderful Labor Day! Tomorrow look for sunshine and highs back in the low 80s.

