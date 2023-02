Scattered Showers Today, Few Strong Storms Possible Tonight Wind Advisory: Tonight into Early Afternoon Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy with Scat. Showers |High: 67| E to SE 5-10, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Windy, Scat. Showers & A Few Storms, A Storm or Two Could be Strong to Severe |Low: 56| S 20-30, Gusts: 45 mph

Tomorrow: Windy, AM Shower or Storm then Clearing |High: 65| SW 20-30, Gusts: 45 mph AM then W 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph PM