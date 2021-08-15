Watch
Scattered Storm Chances Continue

Posted at 5:23 AM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 06:23:31-04

Scattered Afternoon Showers & Storms Continue Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Warm & Humid, 60% Showers & Storm Ch. |High: 87| VRB 2-7
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. Early, Areas of Fog|Low: 71|N 0-5

Details:Unsettled weather continues Sunday which means more clouds and rain around which will help stunt daytime heating. We're still keeping a close eye on the Remnants of Fred as it is expected to strengthen back to a tropical storm over the next couple days as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico and may bring rainfall to Tennessee by the middle of the upcoming week (stay tuned!).

