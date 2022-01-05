Watch
Weather

Actions

Seasonable temperatures today, snow arrives tomorrow (1-5-22)

Posted at 6:27 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 07:29:26-05

Dry Weather Tomorrow | Snow Chance Tomorrow

Forecast:
Today: Becoming Pt. Cloudy |High: 53| W 5-15
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 26| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Snow Arriving, Rain/Snow Mix South of i-40 |High: 33| N 5-10

Details:
A cold front will push to our south tonight. An area of low pressure will develop then ride along the front. This will send rain and
snow our way. There is a lot to watch and fine tune, but this could bring accumulating snow to the area,
at least 1-3 inches of snow possible. Some spots close see over 4 inches of snow. Temps will drop to the mid to low teens by sunrise Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018