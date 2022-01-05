Seasonable temperatures today, snow arrives tomorrow (1-5-22)

Dry Weather Tomorrow | Snow Chance Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Pt. Cloudy |High: 53| W 5-15

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 26| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Snow Arriving, Rain/Snow Mix South of i-40 |High: 33| N 5-10

Details:

A cold front will push to our south tonight. An area of low pressure will develop then ride along the front. This will send rain and

snow our way. There is a lot to watch and fine tune, but this could bring accumulating snow to the area,

at least 1-3 inches of snow possible. Some spots close see over 4 inches of snow. Temps will drop to the mid to low teens by sunrise Friday.

