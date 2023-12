Sunny & Cool

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Few Clouds Late |High: 57| SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 32| Light

In Depth:

The sunshine makes a bright return. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid/upper 50s. Tomorrow, will be similar, the difference, a few more clouds.

WTVF

Dry conditions continue for the rest of the work-week.