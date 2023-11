Soak Up The Sunshine This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Becoming sunny by the afternoon | High: 59 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly with frost likely | Low: 35 | NNE 2-7

Sunday: Mostly sunny, turning mostly cloudy by late afternoon | High: 62 | ENE 3-8

A cold front has moved through the Mid-South, and rain has moved out in time for your weekend! Highs will be cooler than previous days as they top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. That is actually seasonal for this time of year.