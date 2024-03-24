Watch Now
Seasonal temperatures as clouds increase today (3-24-24)

Posted at 5:25 AM, Mar 24, 2024
Warmer Sunday

Forecast:
Today: Increasing Clouds, Breezy | High: 68 | ESE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy | Low: 49 | SE 10-15
Monday: Mostly Cloudy, Turning Cloudy, Rain Chances Monday Night | High: 66 | SE 10-20

In-Depth:
Sunday looks nice with seasonal highs in the mid-60s. It will be breezy, but no rain is expected. The downside to no rain is the high pollen count today, and for the next several days.

An approaching storm system will bring not only rain to help with the pollen beginning late Monday into Tuesday, but also will bring windy conditions Monday into Tuesday. While severe storms are not expected, a wind advisory will be in effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

