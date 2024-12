Seasonal Temps This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Lots of Sunshine | High: 52 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Partly Cloudy | Low: 37 | SSW 5-10

Sunday: Becoming Cloudy with Afternoon Rain | High: 56| SSW 5-15

In Depth:

Warmer temperatures are forecasted this week with seasonal temperatures in the 50s for highs, and 30s for lows.

