Scattered Showers

Forecast:

Today: Areas of Fog, then Scattered Showers | High: 58 | N 1-6

Tonight: Cloudy, Areas of Fog, 30% Chc. for Rain | Low: 50 | W 1-6

Sunday: A.M. Rain, then Mostly Cloudy | High: 60 | WSW 5-15

In-Depth:

A foggy start to the weekend will make way to scattered showers across parts of the Mid-South this weekend.

WTVF

Throughout the weekend some spots will see anywhere from half an inch, to over an inch of rain.