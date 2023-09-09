Watch Now
Seasonal temps, shower & storm chance east of I-65 (9.9.23)

Lelan's morning forecast: Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 08:34:23-04

More Sunshine West, A Few Showers & Storms Possible East

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny West, Pt. Cloudy East, 30-40% Shower & Storm
Chance East |High: 84| N 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Shower Chance East Early Evening|Low: 65|
N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny West, Pt. Cloudy East, 20% Shower & Storm
Chance East|High: 84| N 5-10

In Depth:
A short wave will drop into East Tennessee today, and that
will bring a chance for a few shower East of I-65. Keep that
in mind in you're traveling today.

Looking ahead, highs will warm to the mid to upper 80s Monday, but our first Autumn cold front appears to be on the way for next week. This will bring a shower chance Tuesday and Wednesday. Behind this front, there will be a taste of fall with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and overnight lows dropping to the 50s.

