Seasonal temps, shower & storm chance east of I-65 (9.9.23)

More Sunshine West, A Few Showers & Storms Possible East

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny West, Pt. Cloudy East, 30-40% Shower & Storm

Chance East |High: 84| N 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Shower Chance East Early Evening|Low: 65|

N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny West, Pt. Cloudy East, 20% Shower & Storm

Chance East|High: 84| N 5-10

In Depth:

A short wave will drop into East Tennessee today, and that

will bring a chance for a few shower East of I-65. Keep that

in mind in you're traveling today.

Looking ahead, highs will warm to the mid to upper 80s Monday, but our first Autumn cold front appears to be on the way for next week. This will bring a shower chance Tuesday and Wednesday. Behind this front, there will be a taste of fall with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and overnight lows dropping to the 50s.