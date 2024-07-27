Seasonal temps today, summer sizzle next week

Mixed Bag This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 90 | ESE 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. | Low: 73 | SSE 1-6

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 60% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 86 | S 2-7

In Depth:

While shower chances are not as great today, they still remain in the forecast Saturday. Any showers that do develop will be isolated with highs right around 90.

The summer-sizzle is set to return next week as highs climb back into the mid 90s with heat indices between 100-105.

WTVF