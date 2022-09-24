Watch Now
Seasonal temps with a chance for a spotty shower or two (9-24-22)

Posted at 5:48 AM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 07:44:51-04

Spotty Shower Possible Today

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Shower Chance |High: 83| SSW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Rumble of Thunder Poss. | Low: 63 | S 0-5
Sunday: Showers & A Few Storms South of I-40 Before Midday | High: 83 | WNW 5-15

In Depth:
Seasonal highs in the low 80s are forecasted this weekend. A somewhat unsettled pattern means a spotty shower cannot be ruled out as well.

Sunday, a cold front will move through the area. Ahead of it we will likely see some showers and even a rumble or two of thunder Sunday morning. Models are consistent keeping the best chances for any rain mainly south of I-40 until moving out by midday.

