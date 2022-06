Seasonal Father's Day, Heat Wave Begins Monday

Forecast:

Father's Day: Sunny, low humidity| High: 87 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Clear & Cool | Low: 61 | E 0-5

Monday: Mostly Sunny, Heat Wave Returns | High: 95 | E 0-5

In Depth:

Happy Father's Day! Highs today will once again be in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity.

Next week we expect a return of record breaking heat with highs around 100!