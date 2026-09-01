September 1, 2026: Extreme Heat Continues

Temperatures Climb Through the Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Hot, & Humid | High: 97 | WSW 0-5

Tonight: Clear & Muggy | Low: 73 | SSW0-5

In Depth:

The heat is already cranking up, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 90s across the region. Parts of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area are already under heat advisories, and additional areas could be added as the week progresses.

Areas outside of the Heat Advisory won’t miss out on the extreme heat. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s, while high humidity will make it feel even hotter, with heat indices potentially reaching 105° or higher.

Temperatures will continue to climb, with Wednesday and Thursday expected to be the hottest days. Some locations could reach 100 degrees, which would mark the third time this season temperatures have reached the century mark. A weak “cold front” arrives Saturday, bringing a wind shift and a little relief, but temperatures will remain above average. Rain chances stay low through the week.