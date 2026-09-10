September 10, 2026: Storms Return to the Forecast

Rain Chances Return Through Saturday

September 10, 2026

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Above Avg. Temps & Humid, Spotty Showers / Storms North | High: 94 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Isolated Showers / Storms | Low: 74 | S 5-10

Details:

At the moment, we do not currently have a Heat Advisory, but that sure doesn't mean it's going to be cool. In fact, we are just below the criteria. Afternoon temperatures will feel like 100–104°.

Showers and storms return to the forecast today, with some that could be a little aggressive. Main concerns: damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding. The best opportunity will be along and north of I-40.

Storm chances continue overnight into Friday and even into Saturday. This is thanks to a cold front that will move into our region, stall, then lift northward as a warm front. So, despite the front and rain chances, we will continue to be in the warm sector, keeping highs well above average in the 90s.

The heat will ramp back up into the mid-90s on Sunday.