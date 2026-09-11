September 11, 2026: Rain Chances Increase, But Heat Remains

Rain Chances Through Saturday

September 11, 2026 AM WX

Forecast:

Today: Spotty Showers / Storms North | High: 93 | W 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Isolated Showers / Storms | Low: 74 | S 5-10

Details:

Rain returns to the forecast today and tomorrow. It will not be a washout, however, we will have several opportunities for some liquid sunshine.

The Storm Prediction Center has us highlighted in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5). If any severe weather does form, the primary concern is strong, damaging winds. Brief, localized flooding will also be possible.

Saturday will likely be the wettest with a solid chance for showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall could lead to brief flooding.

Next week, looks to continue to extreme heat with limited rain chances.