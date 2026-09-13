September 13, 2026: Well above average temps continue for the Mid-South

Unseasonably Warm

Forecast:

Today: Lots of Sunshine w/ Unseasonably Warm Temps | High:94 | W 0-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild | Low: 72 | N 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Continued Hot | High: 94 | NW 5-10

Details:

The Titans kickoff the 2026, and final season in current Nissan Stadium today and Mother Nature is confused that football is a fall sport. Highs today will climb about 10° above normal under lots of sunshine. If heading to the game make sure you are drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen!

WTVF

This hot pattern is in no rush to move out as highs by mid week will climb to around 100° and it will feel even hotter!