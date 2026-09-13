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September 13, 2026: Well above average temps continue for the Mid-South

Posted

Unseasonably Warm

Forecast:

Today: Lots of Sunshine w/ Unseasonably Warm Temps | High:94 | W 0-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild | Low: 72 | N 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Continued Hot | High: 94 | NW 5-10

Details:

The Titans kickoff the 2026, and final season in current Nissan Stadium today and Mother Nature is confused that football is a fall sport. Highs today will climb about 10° above normal under lots of sunshine. If heading to the game make sure you are drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen!

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This hot pattern is in no rush to move out as highs by mid week will climb to around 100° and it will feel even hotter!

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