September 14, 2026: Heat Wave Continues, Triple-Digit Feels-Like Temps Ahead

'Sweat'ember Continues

September 14, 2026 Nikki-Dee AM WX

Forecast:

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Hot | High: 94 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild | Low: 72 | Light

Detail:

It is HOT! We have now had 68 days with temperatures at or above 90°, including five days reaching 100° or higher ... and we’re going to continue adding to that number.

So, where should we be this time of year? Typically, the average high is 85° in Nashville, 83° in Clarksville, and 78° in Crossville.

Today will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s.

But tomorrow will be even hotter, with afternoon highs flirting with 100°. Regardless of the actual temperature, it will feel like we’re well above the triple-digit mark. Some areas could feel like 109° or higher, prompting a Heat Advisory Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The intense heat and dry conditions will continue throughout the forecast period.