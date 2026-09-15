September 15, 2026: Record Day Ahead

Highs Reach Near 100°

September 15, 2026 - AM WX

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Hot, Record High 98 | High: 99 | S 5-10

Tonight: Clear & Mild | Low: 76 | light

Detail:

Heat Advisories are back, starting today at 11 a.m. and continuing through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Afternoon temperatures will feel like 104°–109° for several hours.

If it’s going to be extremely hot, we might as well make the record books... right? Well, today looks to be the day. The record high is 98°, set in 1927, and our forecasted high for Nashville is 99°!

Rain chances remain limited, with the best chance coming Sunday and Monday at only 20%. Nashville has yet to receive a single drop of rain this month.

Above-average temperatures will continue to stick around through next week.