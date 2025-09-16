September 16, 2025: The heat streak rolls on

Slight Rain Chances

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy at Times, 30% Shower Ch, but Most Areas Remain Dry | High: 92 | South 3-10 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 67 | Light

In Depth:

The heat continues to be the headline! Yesterday marked the 73rd 90-degree-plus day so far this season.

Today, we have a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. For those who do receive some liquid sunshine... consider yourself blessed! Some storms could produce gusty winds around 40 mph and pea-sized hail. However, conditions are expected to stay below severe limits.

Your 7-day forecast keeps highs in the low 90s all week long.