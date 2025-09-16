Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

September 16, 2025: The heat streak rolls on

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Slight Rain Chances

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy at Times, 30% Shower Ch, but Most Areas Remain Dry | High: 92 | South 3-10 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 67 | Light

In Depth:
The heat continues to be the headline! Yesterday marked the 73rd 90-degree-plus day so far this season.

Today, we have a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. For those who do receive some liquid sunshine... consider yourself blessed! Some storms could produce gusty winds around 40 mph and pea-sized hail. However, conditions are expected to stay below severe limits.

Your 7-day forecast keeps highs in the low 90s all week long.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.