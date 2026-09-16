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September 16, 2026: More 100° heat possible, heat advisories extended through Satuday

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More Record Heat Possible Today, Heat Advisory Until Saturday 8 PM

Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid |High: 100, Heat Index: 105-108|S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 75| S-5
Tomorrow: Hot & Humid|High: 99, Heat Index: 105-108|S to NW-5

In Depth:
The September heat continues! Nashville hit 100 degrees yesterday and could do it again today. That would break the current record high for today.

The heat will continue into the weekend, and that has prompted the National Weather Service to extend the Heat Advisory through Saturday.

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!