September 17, 2026: Historic Heat Builds Across the Mid-South

Dangerous Heat Continues with Record Breaking Highs Possible

September 17, 2026: Thursday AM WX

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid|High: 100, Heat Index: 105-108|S to NW-5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 75| Calm

In Depth:

Dangerous heat and humidity will continue across the Mid-South through the end of the week, with little relief expected before the weekend. Actual air temperatures will reach the upper 90s, with some locations potentially reaching 100 degrees.

Conditions will feel even warmer thanks to the humidity, with triple-digit heat indices expected. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of the area through Saturday evening. Afternoon temperatures will feel like 105° to 109°.

Rain chances remain limited. Friday, we could see an isolated shower or storm. Saturday looks slightly better, with a 20% chance of showers and storms, favoring areas from east of I-65 into the Plateau.