September 18, 2026: September Heat Refuses to Quit

Extreme Heat Persists as Records Could Fall

September 18, 2026 - Friday AM Weather

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid|High: 99, Heat Index: 105-108| S to NW-5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 75| Calm

In Depth:

It’s official: September 2026 is now the hottest September on record.

Very hot and humid conditions will continue through the weekend, with temperatures nearing record levels. Heat indices will climb into the triple digits, prompting a Heat Advisory through Saturday evening.

Rain chances remain low, with only isolated showers possible today and Saturday, mainly across the Upper Cumberland.

Some relief is anticipated to arrive next week as the system responsible for the heat dome shifts away. Highs will drop into the upper 80s, though that will still be above average for the first few days of fall.