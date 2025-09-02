September 2, 2025: Two Cold Front Are Coming

Best Rain Chances are Today!

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy then Mostly Cloudy, 40% Shower Chc. | High: 83 | SE 5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy| Low: 64 | Light

In Depth:

This morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. While it won't be a washout, it does bring the best chance of rain we have had... and will have... for a while.

Wednesday will be mostly dry, with the exception of a few lingering showers.

Thursday will also be mostly dry, aside from a handful of rain chances along the KY/TN state line.

Friday will be the warmest day, with seasonal highs in the upper 80s. However, that warmth won't last long... a cold front will move through Friday into Saturday.