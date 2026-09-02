September 2, 2026: Heat Alerts continue

Heat Advisories for Most of the Area Through Friday

Extreme Heat Warning for Western KY Through Saturday

September 2, 2026 AM WX

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid |High: 99, Heat Advisory 105-110|Lt & Var to S-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 75| S-5 to Lt & Var

Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, Stray Storm Ch. |High: 100, Heat Index 105-110|

Lt & Var to S-5

In Depth:

Heat Alerts have been expanded to cover the entire NewsChannel 5 area. In addition, Western Kentucky has been upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning.

Please stay heat safe!