September 2, 2026: Heat Alerts continue

Heat Advisories for Most of the Area Through Friday
Extreme Heat Warning for Western KY Through Saturday
September 2, 2026 AM WX
Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid |High: 99, Heat Advisory 105-110|Lt & Var to S-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 75| S-5 to Lt & Var
Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, Stray Storm Ch. |High: 100, Heat Index 105-110|
Lt & Var to S-5
In Depth:
Heat Alerts have been expanded to cover the entire NewsChannel 5 area. In addition, Western Kentucky has been upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning.
Please stay heat safe!