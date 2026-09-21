September 21, 2026: Hot, scattered showers & storms possible

Still Hot, Scattered Showers & Storms Possible Today

September 21, 2026 Monday Morning Weather

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Shower & Storm Ch., A Few Storms Could be Strong to Severe |High: 95|SW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |Low: 69|N-5

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 85|N 5-10

In Depth:

One more hot day with highs in the 90s! The heat advisory has been allowed to expire. A cold front will sag into the region to help spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. It won't rain everywhere, but a few of the storms that develop could be strong to severe.