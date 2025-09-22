Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
September 22, 2025: Rain & thunderstorm chances for the next several days

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Monday, September 22, 2025
Rain and Thunderstorm Chances for Most of the Week

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloud with Some Sunshine, Scattered Showers & Storms |High: 86| S 5-10, Gust: 20 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms Possible |Low: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Some Hit of Sunshine, Scattered Showers &
Storms|High: 85| SW 5-10

In Depth:
The week is off to a warm and humid start, but a series of disturbances
will bring some much need rain to the area. We'll see scattered showers
and thunderstorms develop for most of the week. Some of the storms
may be strong possibly severe. The primary threat is damaging winds, but with
locally heavy downpours, some localized flash flooding is possible.

