September 22, 2025: Rain & thunderstorm chances for the next several days

Rain and Thunderstorm Chances for Most of the Week

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloud with Some Sunshine, Scattered Showers & Storms |High: 86| S 5-10, Gust: 20 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms Possible |Low: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Some Hit of Sunshine, Scattered Showers &

Storms|High: 85| SW 5-10

In Depth:

The week is off to a warm and humid start, but a series of disturbances

will bring some much need rain to the area. We'll see scattered showers

and thunderstorms develop for most of the week. Some of the storms

may be strong possibly severe. The primary threat is damaging winds, but with

locally heavy downpours, some localized flash flooding is possible.