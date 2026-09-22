September 22, 2026: Cooler Week Ahead

Cooler Days Ahead

September 22, 2026 Morning Weather

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Plateau 20% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 86 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 65 |N-5

In Depth:

Today is the autumnal equinox, and we’re finally seeing a change in the weather pattern as that stalled front pushes south of the area.

We could still see a few showers, especially across the Plateau, but overall it will be a much cooler day.

This afternoon, highs will still run above average, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

If you’re headed to Bridgestone Arena for the Preds game tonight, the walk to and from the rink will be comfortable... Especially after the game!

From here, cooler and drier air settles in for the rest of the week, bringing temperatures back closer to where they should be this time of year. By the weekend, you’ll really notice the change, with morning lows dropping into the 50s. Rain chances stay pretty limited as high pressure builds back in across the area.