September 26, 2026: Beautiful Weekend Weather Continues, But the Dry Spell Is Becoming a Concern

Brisk Mornings and Warm Afternoons this Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 55| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 81| NE 5-10

In Depth:

Seasonable temperatures and dry weather will stick around through the weekend, creating ideal conditions for anyone looking to enjoy the many outdoor events taking place across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Dry weather will dominate the forecast, with comfortable afternoons and pleasant mornings making it a great stretch to spend time outside.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will gradually trend upward. By the middle of the week, afternoon highs are expected to climb back to around 90°, bringing a return to above-average warmth across the Mid-South.

WTVF

It's now been a full month since Nashville officially recorded measurable rainfall, and the region is beginning to feel the effects. Dry conditions continue to expand, with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor showing worsening conditions across portions of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Unfortunately, there is little relief in sight, as rain chances remain virtually nonexistent through at least the next five days. As the dry stretch continues, concerns about drought impacts will likely grow across the area.

WTVF