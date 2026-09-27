September 27, 2026: Dry, Pleasant Weather Continues Before a Midweek Warmup and Return of Rain Chances

Seasonal Weather Continues

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mostly Sunny | High: 82 | NNW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 51 | N 5-10

Monday: Partly Cloudy | High: 84 | NNE 5-10

In-Depth:

Another day of seasonal temperatures is on tap across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Combined with dry weather, it will be another great day to get outside and enjoy all the region has to offer.

A warming trend will develop as we head into the workweek, with highs climbing back into the 90s by midweek.

WTVF

While dry conditions will persist through the first half of the week, much-needed rain chances will gradually return to the forecast beginning Thursday.