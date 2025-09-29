September 29, 2025: Pleasant mornings and warm afternoons this week

Pleasant Morning, Warm Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 89 | NE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 63| NE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 86| NE-5 increasing to 10, Gust: 20 mph

In Depth:

Daytime highs will remain above normal for the next couple of days.

We'll push the 90 degree mark this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures

will trend closer to the average by the end of the week.

We'll keep an eye on Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda.

Both are forecast to remain east of the United States, but Imelda will be

close enough to bring rain and strong currents along the east coast. It could

also spread a few showers into East Tennessee, but most of the state will stay

dry. Below is the so called spaghetti charts. Each line represents a forecast from

different computer models.