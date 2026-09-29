September 29, 2026: Heat Builds Before Rain Returns

Warm & Sunny, But Rain Is Coming

September 29, 2026 Tuesday Morning Weather

Forecast:

Today: Sunny & Warm | High: 88 | ENE 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 57 | Light

In Depth:

The sunshine sure is beautiful, but rain is certainly needed. Nashville has gone 33 days without significant rainfall. The record is 36 consecutive days without rain, and it looks like we may break that record.

But let’s still celebrate today! It’s a lovely day to get outside. Dress in layers for the cool start, but by afternoon, highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Tomorrow through Friday, temperatures are expected to get even warmer, with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s.

Thankfully, rain chances return to the forecast Friday, but the best opportunity for liquid sunshine looks to be Saturday through Sunday morning.