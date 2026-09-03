September 3, 2026: Triple-Digit Heat Today

Heat Advisories for Most of the Area Through Friday

Extreme Heat Warning for Western KY Through Saturday

September 3, 2026 AM WX

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Stray Storm Ch. |High: 100, Heat Index 105-111+| Lt & Var to S-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 75| S-5 to Lt & Var

In Depth:

Dangerous heat continues across the Mid-South, with a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning remaining in effect.

Today is anticipated to be the hottest day of the week, with air temperatures reaching the triple digits and heat index values climbing 110°+.

Rain chances remain limited today. However, if you do receive a shower / storm, consider yourself blessed.

Our high-pressure ridge has kept the air stagnant and air quality poor. So much so that we have an Air Quality Alert for much of Middle Tennessee.

Saturday, a front will move through our region, bringing a handful of showers and storms. This will help squeeze some of the moisture out of the air, allowing for more “breathable” heat. However, temperatures will still remain well above average into Labor Day.