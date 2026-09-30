September 30, 2026: Hot end to September, rain chances increase Friday

The 90s Are Back Today & Tomorrow, Rain Chances Increase Friday

September 30, 2026 Wednesday Morning Weather

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mostly Sunny |High: 92| S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy|Low: 66| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 93| S 5-10

In Depth:

While this morning temperatures were milder than the last few mornings, it still felt good. For the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. That'll be sky of the record of 98°.

Tomorrow, Nashville could tie the record of 36 consecutive days without rain. That streak could end Friday as a weather system brings a chance for rain and a few thunderstorms late week into the weekend.