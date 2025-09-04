September 4, 2025: Scattered showers & storms possible today and tomorrow afternoon

A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today and Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Rain & Storm Ch., A Storm or Two May Be Strong

Possibly Severe |High: 87| SW to W 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Early Evening Showers & Storms |Low: 66|

N to SE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Increasing Shower and Storm

Chances PM, Few Storms May Be Strong/Severe |High: 94| SW 5-10

In Depth:

This morning is starting dry for most locations. There has been rain in some spots. A cold front will inch into the area during the day. This will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. Many places today will still stay rain free, unfortunately. As the storms develop today, a couple of them could be strong, possibly severe. Damaging winds is the primary threat. Any storms that pop may have heavy downpours. They'll die down after sunset.

A second front will arrive Friday afternoon and evening. Ahead of that front, it'll be hot with highs in the mid to low 90s. That'll help add fuel to any storms that develop during the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but hail is also possible. There is a small chance for a quick spin up tornado along and north of the Tennessee-Kentucky state line. Behind the second front, highs will only be in the

mid 70s Saturday.