September 5, 2025: Storm 5 Alert from 3pm to 10pm Today

Storm 5 Alert: 3PM-10PM Today & Early Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch., A Few

Storms May Be Strong to Severe |High: 95| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 70% Shower & Storm Ch., Early Storms May Be

Strong to Severe |Low: 63| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered AM Showers, Few Storms, Decreasing Clouds PM|

High: 75| N 5-10

In Depth:

We'll have a Storm 5 Alert from 3pm-10pm this afternoon and early tonight.

Ahead of a strong cold front, we'll see a hot afternoon with highs in the

mid to low 90s with the heat index around 100.

The afternoon and evening storms will be scattered; so, this means it

won't rain everywhere. For the storms that develop, some may be strong

to severe. Damaging winds is the primary threat, but hail, heavy downpours

and frequent lightning are possible with the storms. The tornado chance is

low but not zero.

Behind the cold front, there will still be area showers and a few thunderstorms

late tonight and Saturday morning. We'll see decreasing clouds in the

afternoon. Sunday will be fantastic!