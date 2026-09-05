September 5, 2026: Rain chances increasing today

Heat Alerts Continue Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Late Afternoon & Evening Sct'd Storms | High:98 | NW 3-8

Tonight: Sct'd Storms Ending, Patchy Fog Likely | Low: 73 | NW 0-5

Sunday: Continued Hot & Humid, But Not as Humid | High: 95 | NW 5-15

In Depth:

Another day of extreme heat is forecasted across the Mid-South. Heat Alerts remain in effect until 8pm Saturday.

WTVF

While we expected well above average temperatures to continue today, we should remain just shy of triple digit highs - something we've seen the last two days. The reason we avoid triple digit highs today - a better chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon through the evening.

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

While chances are low, we cannot rule out a stronger storm with damaging wind and heavy downpours. Much of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area is under a 1 out of 5 risk for a stronger storm.

WTVF

While the heat and humidity will slightly drop after today, above average temperatures continue through Labor Day. We just won't be dealing with triple digit highs or heat alerts across the area.