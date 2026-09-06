September 6, 2026: Heat Advisory continues for some

Heat Advisory Continues for Some

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Hot, & Humid, Heat Adv. South of I-40 | High: 96 | VRB 5-15

Tonight: Clear Sky, Patchy Fog Likely, & Seasonal Temps | Low: 67 | NE 5-10

Labor Day: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Slightly Above Avg. Temps | High: 91 | NE 5-10

In Depth:

Another hot & humid day is forecasted across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. Folks south of I-40 remain under a Heat Advisory until 8:00 tonight.

WTVF

Tomorrow, Labor Day is looking dry and still on the hot side of things as highs will climb into the lower 90s - slightly above our normal high of 88°.