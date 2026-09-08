September 8, 2026: Seasonal temps for a day before we heat up again

Near Seasonal Today, Heat Builds Midweek.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny w/ Near Seasonal Temps | High: 90 | S 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds | Low: 72 | S 5-10

Wednesday: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Above Avg. Temps & Humid | High: 94 | SSW 5-10

In Depth:

So far this season, we have recorded 62 days with temperatures reaching 90° or higher. The typical average is around 54 days, and unfortunately, we’re not done adding to that number just yet.

This afternoon highs once again climb to near 90 and it will feel like the upper 90s. By tomorrow even warmer temperatures and higher humidity are forecasted.

WTVF

Welcomed chances for rain increase the back half of the week, and last through next weekend.