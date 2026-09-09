September 9, 2026: Scorching Heat, Rain Chances Return Tomorrow

Heat Builds, Rain Chances Return Thursday into Friday

September 9, 2026_ AM WX

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Above Avg. Temps & Humid, Spotty Shower North | High: 95 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds | Low: 74 | S 5-10

In Depth:

Middle TN and Southern KY are facing another dangerously hot day, with 63 days of 90-degree or above temperatures recorded so far this year. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for areas to the northwest, including Nashville, Clarksville, Dover, Dickson and Hopkinsville. Afternoon temperatures in those areas will feel like 105 degrees due to heat and humidity.

The rest of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky will also see very hot conditions, with afternoon heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

Rain chances remain limited today for locations along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. A gusty thunderstorm with heavy downpours cannot be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry.

Rain chances will increase Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves close to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line before stalling out and moving northward as a warm front. Friday will be the coolest day of the stretch, with scattered showers and storms expected. Temperatures will remain above average.